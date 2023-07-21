Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu worth $124,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Cohu Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

