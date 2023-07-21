Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,998,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Mattel worth $147,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

