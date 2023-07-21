Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 170,056 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $141,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

