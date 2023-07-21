Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Exelon worth $130,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

