Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($29.81) to GBX 2,090 ($27.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,590 ($20.79) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Victrex Stock Performance

VTXPF opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Victrex has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

