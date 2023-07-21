Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Vinda International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VDAHY remained flat at $27.42 during trading on Friday. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.
Vinda International Company Profile
