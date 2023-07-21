Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Vinda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDAHY remained flat at $27.42 during trading on Friday. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

