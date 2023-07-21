Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,100 shares during the period. Valens Semiconductor makes up 32.9% of Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Valens Semiconductor worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 322,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of VLN stock remained flat at $2.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 124,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $258.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.