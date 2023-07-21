Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 120.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 44.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,204. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

