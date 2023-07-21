Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $85.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.