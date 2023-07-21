Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $169.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.