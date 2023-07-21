Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 226.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

