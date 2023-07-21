Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Catalent Trading Up 2.6 %

Catalent stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.