Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,954 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $1,699,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BJ opened at $64.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

