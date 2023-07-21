Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,130 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,130 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $75.46 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.