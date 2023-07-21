Virtu Financial LLC Sells 120,374 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,374 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

YANG stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

