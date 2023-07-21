Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,035 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,133,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $395.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.