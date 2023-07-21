Virtu Financial LLC Takes $865,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

