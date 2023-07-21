Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,203 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 529.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $31.39.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.