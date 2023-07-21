Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.75.

Visteon stock opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

