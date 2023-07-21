Voice Assist (VSST) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Voice Assist to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Voice Assist alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -33.16% -273.39% -7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Voice Assist and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 410 1732 4130 52 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Voice Assist’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $459.24 million -$22.46 million 529.45

Voice Assist’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Voice Assist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.