VRES 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

