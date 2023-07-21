VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 4.6%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.72. 206,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 415,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

VTEX Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

