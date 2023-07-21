W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Trimmed by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $767.66. 110,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,036. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.85 and a 200 day moving average of $673.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $471.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

