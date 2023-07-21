Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WAKE opened at $32.45 on Friday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Wake Forest Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wake Forest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

