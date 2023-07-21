Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 4.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.78. 9,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 37,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Waldencast Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

