Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,330 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 346,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

