Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

