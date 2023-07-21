Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,432 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

