Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,395,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $206.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $209.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

