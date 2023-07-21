Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

