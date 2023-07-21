Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Linde Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $381.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $384.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

