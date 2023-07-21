Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.37.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

