Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $831,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $450.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $493.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

