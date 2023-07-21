Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.34 million and $911,369.30 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,820,049 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.