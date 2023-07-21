Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

