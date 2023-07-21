Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 359 shares.The stock last traded at $363.94 and had previously closed at $364.81.
Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
