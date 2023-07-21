WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.93 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $179.93 million and $6.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,017,905,815 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,805,190 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,017,637,020.729465 with 3,329,690,893.318182 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05259282 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,888,360.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

