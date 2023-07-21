Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $70.79 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.