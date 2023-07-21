Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $213.64. 609,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

