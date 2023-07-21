Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,093 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

