Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.55. 65,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

