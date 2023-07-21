Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,516. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

