Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

TQQQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 23,064,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,762,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.