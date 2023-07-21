Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 244,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

