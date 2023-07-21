Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 191,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 167,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$129.70 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

