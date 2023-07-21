Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 24.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 805,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,653,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,143,328. The stock has a market cap of $834.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

