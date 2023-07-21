Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $54.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

