Wedbush Boosts Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $33.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $848.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

