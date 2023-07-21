Wedbush Comments on Carvana Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.51). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($5.39) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Carvana Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

