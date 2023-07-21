Wedbush Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

NYSE WBS opened at $45.58 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

